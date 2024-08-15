Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, New World: Aeternum

New World: Aeternum Reveals New Details For Open Beta

Amazon Games dropped new details this morning about the Open Beta for New World: Aeternum, sewt to take place this September

Article Summary Amazon Games announces Open Beta for New World: Aeternum, running from September 13-16 with new items and mechanics.

Earn exclusive rewards like the Aeternian Adventurer skin and various gear pieces by leveling up during Open Beta.

Customize characters, weapons, and engage in PvP 3v3 Arenas and Amrine Excavation expeditions unlocking at higher levels.

Join Factions to form alliances, complete quests, and participate in Influence Races for territorial dominance.

Amazon Games has released new details about the upcoming Open Beta for New World: Aeternum, as there will be a ton of new items for you to play. The Open Bet is set to run from September 13-16, and with it will come a number of new mechanics, events, characters, and progressions you'll be able to explore. Albeit in a limited capacity as they don't want to give too much away during this time. We have the full rundown from the team of everything you'll be able to experience during this time below, along with a new trailer for you above, as the preload will start on September 11 at 9am PT.

New World: Aeternum – Open Beta

Earn Day 1 Rewards

Explore the Eternal Isle and level up your character during Open Beta to receive exclusive rewards like the Aeternian Adventurer skin when New World: Aeternum releases on October 15. All rewards earned during Open Beta will only be available on the same platform. For example, if you played Open Beta and leveled up your character on PC, you will only receive the following rewards on PC.

Aeternian Trailblazer – Title: Participate in Open Beta

Vambrace of the Aeternian Adventurer – Gloves: Reach level 10 with any character

Jackboots of the Aeternian Adventurer – Footwear: Reach level 15 with any character

with any character Britches of the Aeternian Adventurer – Legwear: Reach level 20 with any character

Tricorn of the Aeternian Adventurer Headwear and Greatcoat of the Aeternian Adventurer Chestwear: Reach level 25 with any character

Open Beta progression will be capped at level 30. Here's an overview of the game, plus a preview of level 30 activities to carve your destiny on the cursed island.

A Paradise Plagued by Immortality

A shipwreck becomes your first step into the clutches of an island lost to time. Death does not exist here. An even worse sentence — a loss of memory, purpose, and self — lurks in the shadows. For all immortality gives, it continues to take. The mindless hordes possessed by the insatiable evils of the Corrupted only accelerate this vicious cycle. Whether by coincidence or fate, you learn of an ancient order that stood against those seduced by whispers of power. Choose how to shape your journey as you unravel Aeternum's mysteries and thwart the Corrupted before they drift beyond its shores.

Customization

Everything from your character to their outfit, weapons, tools, mounts, camp skins, and emotes are fully customizable. That flexibility extends to the rest of your journey as the entire story can be completed alone or with friends across all platforms. Learn various Trade Skills like Cooking, Crafting, Musical Instruments, and Fishing along the way for an even more immersive experience. Need stronger gear? Craft a sword and sell it at the nearest settlement. Want more coin to purchase a house? Play an instrument at the center of a bustling town for tips. There are multiple ways to progress and grow in power.

Play Your Way

Discover your perfect combination of weapons, abilities, and skill trees to survive the island's wild environment. Throughout the vast world, you'll collect an arsenal of 15 distinct weapons. Finding the best one for your playstyle is part of the adventure. Early on you'll select a character archetype. This will determine your starting weapons, better ease you into the dynamic, real-time combat, and include initial Trade Skill boosts. Regardless of your choice, you can freely switch between any of the following weapons after you find them:

One-handed weapons: Hatchet, Rapier, Flail and Shield, Sword and Shield

Ranged weapons: Blunderbuss, Bow, and Musket

Two-handed weapons: Greatsword, Spear, Great Axe, and War Hammer

Magical weapons: Void Gauntlet, Ice Gauntlet, Fire Staff, and Life Staff

This small-scale 3v3 PvP game mode offers the perfect training conditions to prepare for your inevitable fight against the corrupted. Unlocks at level 20.

Amrine Excavation

Unearth some of the island's darkest secrets in Expeditions like the Amrine Excavation. The Amrine Excavation is a dig site just west of Amrine temple, where famed archeologist Simon Grey and his team have been missing for some time. It's up to players to venture into the depths of this troubled dig site to uncover their fate and discover what happened with the Ancient technology they unearthed. Recommended level: 25.

Mounts

Traverse Aeternum faster, express yourself, and complete time trials with customizable mounts. There's also a Riding Trade Skill to master. How will you level up your trusty companion for even quicker travel? Mounts unlock at level 20.

Factions

Factions are another way to forge your legacy in New World: Aeternum. You can join either the Covenant, Marauders, or Syndicate. Each steadfast in their beliefs, your allegiance will dictate your allies in cooperative activities. Together you can complete quests, fend off dangers in the open world, and even form a Company. Progress within your Factions ranks to access additional rewards. Your fellow members might gift you gear for easier progression or revive you in chance encounters while traveling to their next destination. Lend a hand to help your Faction thrive. Factions unlock at level 17.

Influence Races

Capture Influence Towers and strike down enemy Factions in open-world PvP combat for territorial supremacy.

