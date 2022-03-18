New World Provides Roadmap For Upcoming Updates For 2022

Amazon Games has released a new video this week going over the new content on the way for New World throughout the rest of 2022. A new team update was dropped today showing off the new hour-long video as well as a new dive into the gameplay, both of which we have below, as the team goes over all of the changes and additions they have planned for the game. As you can see from the image here, there are specific plans for every season for the rest of the year, with some interesting additions on the way that will keep the servers active in different ways. Enjoy the videos and info below!

Join New World team members Rob Chestney, Mike Willette, and Charles Bradbury as they discuss the Tempest's Heart Expedition, which shows off the surreal and supernatural alternate reality of Isabella's mind, which is giving way to corruption and chaos. Watch them talk about how they wanted this to feel drastically different than what players have encountered before, with dramatic set pieces that lead up to the final showdown with Isabella. The team also discusses more additions coming in the Heart of Madness update, touching on bug fixes and quality of life improvements to reduce friction— like infinite ammo and requiring only one player to be at an Expedition entrance to begin.

WEAPONS AND COMBAT David Verfaille and David Hall dive into the new Blunderbuss weapon and differences in playstyles between the Musket, factors while looking at balance changes, and plans for improving game stability in War. UPCOMING NEW WORLD EVENTS Katy Kaszynski, Phil Bolus, and Mike Willette talk about the details for the Indigo Flame Twitch Drop event currently going on, plans for an upcoming double XP weekend, and the team's work on regional character transfers. Mike Willette, our World Experience Lead, also shares new in-game experiences and things to discover in the open world of Aeternum: Updated POIs, Rafflebones the loot goblin, new roadside encounters, and collectible vista paintings scattered throughout the world to name a few! PLAYER EXPERIENCE AND MODERATION Brad Wilcox and Rachel Barnum dive into the moderation process for player reports, and the appeal process for players. They also dive into how the team is working to combat bot bans.