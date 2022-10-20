New York Game Awards Announce 2023 Date & Plans

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) confirmed the 12th annual New York Game Awards will be returning this January. The awards showcase will return to being an in-person event on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, and will be held at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan, New York. The show itself will be co-hosted by Harold Goldberg, and the 2020 Andrew Yoon Legend Award recipient and former President of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimé. The two have been co-hosting the event since 2020, but 2023 be Fils-Aimé's first time being there in person. We have a couple of quotes from organizers below, as tickets are officially on sale now.

"It feels good to know we'll be back in person for this year's awards, as we come together to celebrate the best games of the past year and acknowledge the hard work from developers, media and creators," said Harold Goldberg, executive director and founder, NYVGCC. "At the heart of our show is also our mission to support our underserved and homeless youth populations by creating paid internship opportunities for students interested in Games Journalism and the games industry, and we know their love for video games will shine through at our 12th annual awards show to make it the best one yet."

"It is exhilarating to be co-hosting the 12th annual New York Game Awards as we return to a live, in-person show," said Reggie Fils-Aimé, board member, NYVGCC. "Being a part of NYVGCC has been a personally enriching experience. The students we work with here will be the future leaders of our industry, and now more than ever the NYVGCC needs the support of the industry as we continue to offer internships, mentoring, and other programs. Not only do we want to see a packed SVA Theatre, we also can't wait to break our fundraising goals from last year!"