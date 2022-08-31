NFL Tuesday Night Gaming To Debut On YouTube Mid-September

Enthusiast Gaming and the NFL have come together to form a new weekly video game show for YouTube called NFL Tuesday Night Gaming. The league will bring about current players and legends to fight along with gaming pros, organizations, and other guests in weekly video game competitions. This is part of a multi-year partnership where it's clear they're aiming to get more of a younger audience involved who is into games and sports. The weekly broadcast will debut on September 13th at 6:30 PM ET for the U.S. and Canada during the 2022-2023 regular season. You'll see a rotating roster of 12 players or Legends and six gaming creators competing across three game titles each week, and after each week's gameplay, those teams will be ranked for an eventual tournament at the end of the playoffs, where they will crown a champion.

The first season will conclude with an All-Star Game coinciding with Super Bowl Week. Fans will choose their favorite NFL players or Legends and gaming content creators to compete in a special edition gaming night. The winning team will receive a cash prize to donate to the charity of their choice. Included in the schedule are three bye weeks, where NFL players and gaming creators will take a break from the competition for NFL Family Game Night ("FGN"). NFL Family Game Night is designed as a platform for families and younger fans to play alongside their favorite players and gamers in a fun and entertaining format. In addition to the weekly live streamed gameplay, this partnership will also produce daily, always-on content throughout the season, including, pre-and post-game analysis, highlights, plays of the week, and more, leveraging the scale of the NFL and Enthusiast Gaming's network of gaming assets.

"The NFL is excited to collaborate with Enthusiast Gaming on this first-of-its-kind content series for the League," said Joe Ruggiero, SVP of Consumer Products at the NFL. "NFL Tuesday Night Gaming will be a unique addition to our weekly schedule that embraces the broader gaming community through an entertaining mix of NFL stars and video gaming culture."

"No one has brought together the gaming community with any sports league for a program of this scale before," said Bill Karamouzis, President of Enthusiast Gaming. "NFL Tuesday Night Gaming is a new and exciting content platform for brands and agencies to connect with younger audiences through bespoke custom content and talent integrations, including owned moments, featured segments, social activations, and more. We are honored to have been chosen by the NFL to collaborate on this unique and important initiative that will help expand the NFL's reach to gaming audiences."