NHL 21 Reveals Cover Athlete & Release Date With A Trailer

EA Sports revealed a bunch of new information on NHL 21 today, including the release date and cover athlete, all with a new trailer. First and foremost, Stanley Cup winner Alex Ovechkin from the Washington Capitals will be taking on the cover, as the company chose one of the most influential players in modern hockey to rep this year. The game will have a number of new additions like the brand new Be A Pro Mode which is essentially a narrative experience as you grow to be an NHL star, both on and off the ice. You work your way up and impress people as you go from a chippy bottom -ix forward to a must-see player. There's also the new HUT mode which allows players to create their fantasy lineup of players, alumni, and icons. You'll take them onto the ice and compete in games like HUT RUSH, a streamlined version of HUT that lets you jump into HUT games quickly, rack up achievements, and unlock rewards.

The gameplay has also given an overhaul as it is smarter, faster and flashier. You'll get to experience innovative moves and massive improvements for both offense and defense. You'll be able to make incredible slips, banks and chips, and pull off moves inspired by players in the NHL. However, the goalie in these games is also improved, making it harder to score even with all your new toys. You can check out the trailer below as we have a couple quotes from today's announcement.

"It's a huge honor to be on the cover of NHL 21 for the second cover in my career," said Alex Ovechkin "More importantly, I'm glad I'm looking just as good on the cover this year as I did in 2007!!!" "Our community has been asking for an invigorating Be A Pro experience that puts them in the same spotlight as their favorite NHL stars, like Alex Ovechkin," said Sean Ramjagsingh, Executive Producer of NHL 21. "Ovechkin's gameplay legacy, on and off the ice, is helping us to bring the next generation of EA Sports NHL gameplay to life with NHL 21."