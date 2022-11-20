NHL 23 Has Officially Launched Cross-Platform Matchmaking

Electronic Arts revealed this week that they have finally launched cross-platform matchmaking into NHL 23 for consoles. You now have the ability to find a game with players across both PlayStation and Xbox platforms, giving you a wider range of opponents to fight against on the ice. However, there is a slight catch, as it is generational. Only Xbox One and PS4 players can interact with each other, and only Xbox Series X and PS5 players can interact with each other. So depending on which generation console you're on, that's how you get to match off with. We have some of the patch notes for you to check out below.

"Giving you the ability to match up against any opposing team within your console generation, Cross-Platform Matchmaking will reduce wait times by increasing the size of player pools in Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel. For example, now if you're on a PS5 you can match up against your Xbox Series X|S friends and vice versa. Cross-Platform Matchmaking will become available to some game modes starting November 17 and by November 28th, all HUT and WOC players will have access to Cross-Platform Matchmaking benefits."

"Starting November 17, Cross-Platform Matchmaking will begin rolling out to specific aspects of game modes. Over the following days, access to Cross-Platform Matchmaking will be widened until Ones eliminator, HUT rush, Clubs 6v6, Drop-in 3v3, drop-in 6v6, HUT champions, Clubs 3v3, threes eliminator, and HUT rivals all have full Cross-Platform Matchmaking capabilities. Below is the full rollout schedule for Cross-Platform Matchmaking."

NHL 23 1.3 PATCH NOTES

Presentation

Added team-branded on-ice projections for all NHL team arenas for usage during intro sequences

World of CHEL

Added cross-platform matchmaking

Hockey Ultimate Team

Added cross-platform matchmaking

Fixed an issue causing incorrect matchmaking in HUT Champions

Franchise Mode

Fixed an issue where draft picks were not transferring after a successful offer sheet