Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Adds Goldbeard's Treasure Island Episode Netmarble has given Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds players a new quest as they can head to Goldbeard’s Treasure Island in the latest episode.

Netmarble dropped a new episode into Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds this week as players can go explore Goldbeard's Treasure Island. The new location will give you the chance to discover Treasure Island by defeating the pirate-turned-Kraken, Goldbeard. You'll also find some new things to do and collect, as it is with every event where they have added costumes, familiar, and various in-game events. This one will include exclusive episode stories and Reputation Quests for both solo and five-player dungeon marine warfare. We got the details for you below as you can play it now.

"Players can explore various islands of the Vermuda Archipelago and find a number of equipment rewards, including the Pirate Badges, Pirate Code Piece Chest, and Suspicious Key. Using the Telescope, players can research skills they need to get through the episode. The Telescope skill can be leveled up via Episode EXP which can be obtained by clearing the Episode Dungeon. Through the Episode Pass, various rewards are available, including 4★Purrloiner, the First Mate title, and Familiar Summon Coupons. The Premium Pass is also available for this episode, which includes rewards such as toys for 4★Familiar, Luxurious Palm Tree Island Puzzle Pack, and Pirate Badges. New cosmetic-themed items have been added such as the Pirate Hat, Pirate Outfit, Pirate-themed mount "Surfskipper", and a New 4★ Rare Petal – an Earth & Support type Familiar. When equipped, the hero's basic attack's damage increases, and also grant's Fairy's Blessing that increases attack speed. Players can participate in three new events."