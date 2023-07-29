Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Adds New Weapons Customization System

Check out the brand new Weapon Liberation system, which has been added in the latest update to Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, available now.

Netmarble recently released a brand new updater for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, as you get a little more freedom with how you battle with weapons. The latest update for the game brings about what they're calling the Weapon Liberation system, which will add an entirely new element to how you work with weapons in the game. It will also bring about the beginning of Field Boss Season 7! You can read more about both additions below, as the update is now live.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds – Weapon Liberation

The new Weapon Liberation system allows players to strengthen their gear past level 30 and 6★. When a weapon is liberated, players can equip new Wisps, which add special substats and even higher combat power. Since each Wisp has its own skills, players can further customize their play style by forming Wisp Contracts based on their needs. Materials for Weapon Liberation and Wisps can be obtained via in-game dungeons, Field Bosses, and the Traveling Merchant. This update also marks the debut of Field Boss Season 7: Corrupted Giganti. Players who conquer this fearsome foe can earn the Yeti Hunter outfit by completing the new field boss season pass.

Dimensional Border Raids

Players can also experience improvements to the Dimensional Border raids. Each week, one of the Dimensional Border dungeons will be chosen as the special event dungeon, which will have an additional "Hero Level" difficulty. A time attack special dungeon has also been added, where players can earn ranking rewards based on their performance – go for the fastest times for the best rewards! Special Dungeons will also drop materials for the new Weapon Liberation feature, so there's more incentive than ever before to get in there and challenge the raid bosses. Various events are available to celebrate the release of the Weapon Liberation system and the arrival of Corrupted Giganti, including:

Rabina's Special Guidebook : Many rewards can be obtained by clearing related missions to the 'Weapon Liberation' system, including Weapon Essence and Craftsman's Tempering Agents.

: Many rewards can be obtained by clearing related missions to the 'Weapon Liberation' system, including Weapon Essence and Craftsman's Tempering Agents. Platypaws's Summer Vacation: Finish the event stages to receive various rewards, including Equipment Summon Coupons, Artifact Summon Coupons, and Star Aura Bells!

Finish the event stages to receive various rewards, including Equipment Summon Coupons, Artifact Summon Coupons, and Star Aura Bells! Surprise Field Boss Conquest Event: When defeating Corrupted Giganti during the event period, players can obtain a Sealed Giganti Ring.

When defeating Corrupted Giganti during the event period, players can obtain a Sealed Giganti Ring. Summer Medal Exchange Event: Players can collect Summer Medals by defeating Fire element monsters or clearing the Dimensional Border. These medals can be exchanged for exciting prizes, including Miraculous Warding Doll Selection Chests, 6★ Tetro Puzzle Selection Packs, and Luck Amplification Secret Scrolls.

