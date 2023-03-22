Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Celebrates Its 300th Day In Service Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is celebrating being active for 300 days with a bunch of new content and an event to run for a few weeks.

Netmarble has launched a new event in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds as they celebrate the game running 3oo days. The event comes with the usual content you would expect from one of these, as you'll be getting a special check-in reward, a special roulette event, and the all-new Feature Grand Prix to take part in. We have the rundown of what's been added in the latest update as this event will run for the next couple of weeks.

"This latest game update features the Familiar Grand Prix, a new battle content mode where players can enter their familiars in a 15 v 15 fighting contest to find out who is the last familiar standing. The new mode hosts its own league and tournament matches, where players will be able to earn the in-game currency, Asterite. Players will also be able to compete in the Special Tournament, which ranks high-level Familiar players through competitive battles, and crown the winner. As part of the Familiar Grand Prix festivities, players will be able to earn Title items by predicting the outcome of matches, or by being ranked among the best players in the tournament. Additionally, players can equip the newly added familiar Cactanine (Attack Type Rare 4★ Earth), New Mount 'Mount King', and New Costume 'Familiar Doll Clothes III Outfit & Hat'."

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds 300th Day Celebration Check-In: Players who check-in for 28 consecutive days can receive the following rewards: 300th Day Rare 4★ Equipment Selection Chest, 300th Day Celebration Lofty Hat, and 300 Summon Coupons. Other items attainable during the event include the Armor Factory Rare 4★ Higgledy Hiring Certificate, and Headgear Factory Rare 4★ Higgledy Hiring Certificates used for growing the Higgledy Co. Factory.

300-Day Celebration Roulette Event: Players who complete missions, such as the Kingdom Check-In, will receive a Roulette Coupon that gives the opportunity to spin the roulette wheel for special prizes. Players will also be able to obtain the Roulette coupon via Push Event Rewards. Available rewards include 6★ Toy Selection Chests, Miraculous Warding Doll Chests, and Rare 4★ Higgledy Hiring Certificates.