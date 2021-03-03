Niantic Announces Plans For Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Make-Up Event

Niantic has announced the full details for the upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Make-up Event. This will be a bonus strictly for those who paid for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket after a mishap during the event allowed some trainers who did not pay to acquire the ticketed Special Research for free. Rather than this make-up mimicking the event as the make-up events for GO Fest 2020 and Dragon Week did last year, Niantic will instead offer a month-long Timed Research that will include quite the laundry list of useful items. Let's get into the details, directly from Pokémon GO.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the following details for the upcoming bonus Timed Research:

Date + Time Friday, March 5 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time Features: You'll be able to earn the following items by completing event-exclusive Timed Research in Pokémon GO. 30 Ultra Balls A Lure Module A Poffin A Super Incubator A Lucky Egg Three Silver Pinap Berries A Star Piece An Elite Fast TM An Elite Charged TM A Charged TM A Fast TM 100 Mew Candy A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the in-game shop. Make sure to claim the free bundle and complete the Timed Research tasks by Monday, April 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Please note that this event will be available only to Trainers who purchased a Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket.

In addition to this going live in Pokémon GO this weekend, trainers will have a busy week ahead of them with Incarnate Forme Tornadus entering into raids with a Shiny release on Saturday, the same day as Fletchling Community Day. As this bonus Timed Research goes live in Pokémon GO, stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a full breakdown of the tasks and rewards for this as well as guides for taking on Tornadus and maximizing your experience on Pokémon GO Community Day.