Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, garchomp, pokemon
Niantic Announces Pokémon GO Content For November 2023
Niantic has announced new Pokémon GO content for November 2023 including the return of Fashion Week and debut of a new Mega Raid.
Article Summary
- Pokémon GO releases new content, raid bosses, and events for November 2023.
- Notable raids include Mega Banette, Douse Drive Genesect, and debut of Mega Gallade.
- Events include Fashion Week, Wooper Community Day, and the Dia De Muertos Event.
- Breakthrough encounters include shiny potential Goomy, Sableye, and Galarian Farfetch'd.
Niantic has revealed its new slate of Pokémon GO content for November 2023. Let's get into the details.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:
- October 20th – November 2nd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)
- November 2nd – November 9th: Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)
- November 9th – November 16th: Virizion (can be Shiny)
- November 16th – November 23rd: Cobalion (can be Shiny)
- November 23rd – November 30th: Terrakion (can be Shiny)
- ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays
The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, November 1st, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, November 8th, 2023: Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, November 15th, 2023: Virizion (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023: Cobalion (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:
- October 20th – November 2nd: Mega Banette (can be Shiny)
- November 2nd – November 12th: Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny)
- November 12th – November 16th: Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny)
- November 16th – November 30th: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:
- November 1st – November 2nd, 2023: Dia De Muertos Event
- November 5th, 2023: Wooper Community Day
- November 7th – November 12th, 2023: Festival of Lights
- November 11th, 2023: Mega Garchomp Raid Day
- November 15th – November 17th, 2023: Fashion Week
- November 22nd – November 27th, 2023: Form a Group
- November 25th, 2023: Mareep Community Day Classic
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:
- Tuesday, November 7th, 2023: Chinchou with double transfer Candy
- Tuesday, November 14th, 2023: Buneary with double XP for evolving
- Tuesday, November 21st, 2023: Dunsparce with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, November 28th, 2023: Lechonk with double XP for catching, can be Shiny
Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 1st, 2023 until December 1st, 2023:
- Furfrou, can be Shiny
- Goomy, can be Shiny
- Sableye, can be Shiny
- Galarian Farfetch'd, can be Shiny
- Larvitar, can be Shiny
- Bagon, can be Shiny
Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.