Niantic Announces Pokémon GO Content For November 2023

Niantic has announced new Pokémon GO content for November 2023 including the return of Fashion Week and debut of a new Mega Raid.

Niantic has revealed its new slate of Pokémon GO content for November 2023. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

October 20th – November 2nd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) November 2nd – November 9th: Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) November 9th – November 16th: Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) November 16th – November 23rd: Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) November 23rd – November 30th: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Terrakion (can be Shiny) ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 : Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 : Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 : Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 : Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

October 20th – November 2nd: Mega Banette (can be Shiny)

Mega Banette (can be Shiny) November 2nd – November 12th: Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny)

Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny) November 12th – November 16th: Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny)

Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny) November 16th – November 30th: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

November 1st – November 2nd, 2023: Dia De Muertos Event

Dia De Muertos Event November 5th, 2023: Wooper Community Day

Wooper Community Day November 7th – November 12th, 2023: Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights November 11th, 2023: Mega Garchomp Raid Day

Mega Garchomp Raid Day November 15th – November 17th, 2023: Fashion Week

Fashion Week November 22nd – November 27th, 2023: Form a Group

Form a Group November 25th, 2023: Mareep Community Day Classic

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

Tuesday, November 7th, 2023: Chinchou with double transfer Candy

Chinchou with double transfer Candy Tuesday, November 14th, 2023: Buneary with double XP for evolving

Buneary with double XP for evolving Tuesday, November 21st, 2023: Dunsparce with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Dunsparce with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 28th, 2023: Lechonk with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 1st, 2023 until December 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Sableye, can be Shiny

Galarian Farfetch'd, can be Shiny

Larvitar, can be Shiny

Bagon, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

