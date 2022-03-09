Niantic & Pokémon GO To Hold On-Location Community Day Events

Today, Niantic sent out a pair of announcements regarding in-person Pokémon GO Sandshrew Community Day meetups as well as new on-location Niantic Community Day events. These are, as it turns out, coinciding. Here is all of the information we can currently confirm.

Niantic & Pokémon GO Community Day graphic. Credit: Niantic
This is what Niantic had to say about the on-location Sandshrew Community Day events:

[These events] will be coming to select cities around the world on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers can enjoy photo opportunities while playing and trading with other Trainers during Sandshrew Community Day. No registration is needed.

Locations include:

  • Indianapolis, IN, US: Canal Elbow at White River State Park
  • Oakland, CA, US: TBD
  • Washington, DC, US: Top of District pier at The Wharf
  • Linz, AT: City-Park
  • Berlin, DE: Spandau Arcaden
  • Bochum, DE: Ruhr Park
  • Düsseldorf, DE: Düsseldorf Arcaden
  • Laatzen, DE: Leine-Center Laatzen
  • Leipzig, DE: Paunsdorf Center
  • Munich, DE: Pasing Arcaden
  • Oberhausen, DE: Westfield Centro
  • Recklinghausen, DE: Palais Vest
  • Delhi, IND: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden
  • Monterrey, MX: Parque Fundidora
  • Warsaw, PL: Elektrownia Powiśle Shopping Mall
  • Bristol, UK: Broadmead
  • Cardiff, UK: Churchill Way
  • Edinburgh, UK: Castle Street
  • Liverpool, UK: Liverpool ONE
  • London, UK: St. Alfege Park
  • London, UK: Whitfield Gardens
  • Manchester, UK: Piccadilly Gardens

The Niantic Community Day events mostly overlap locations with this, but also mention locations not included:

  • Asia-Pacific: Taipei, Taiwan: Daan Forest Park station. This specific location has its own web page here.
  • New Delhi, India: GMR Aerocity

So, what is Niantic Community Day and how will it overlap with the on-location Sandshrew Community Day in Pokémon GO? The blog entry says:

On Sunday, March 13, Niantic brand ambassadors will be handing out swag in cities all over the world. Come say hi between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time to meet up with other Explorers and to get your hands on some free swag (while supplies last!) – simply meet us at the Niantic branded booth…

