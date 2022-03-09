Niantic & Pokémon GO To Hold On-Location Community Day Events

Today, Niantic sent out a pair of announcements regarding in-person Pokémon GO Sandshrew Community Day meetups as well as new on-location Niantic Community Day events. These are, as it turns out, coinciding. Here is all of the information we can currently confirm.

This is what Niantic had to say about the on-location Sandshrew Community Day events:

[These events] will be coming to select cities around the world on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers can enjoy photo opportunities while playing and trading with other Trainers during Sandshrew Community Day. No registration is needed.

Locations include:

Indianapolis, IN, US: Canal Elbow at White River State Park

Oakland, CA, US: TBD

Washington, DC, US: Top of District pier at The Wharf

Linz, AT: City-Park

Berlin, DE: Spandau Arcaden

Bochum, DE: Ruhr Park

Düsseldorf, DE: Düsseldorf Arcaden

Laatzen, DE: Leine-Center Laatzen

Leipzig, DE: Paunsdorf Center

Munich, DE: Pasing Arcaden

Oberhausen, DE: Westfield Centro

Recklinghausen, DE: Palais Vest

Delhi, IND: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

Monterrey, MX: Parque Fundidora

Warsaw, PL: Elektrownia Powiśle Shopping Mall

Bristol, UK: Broadmead

Cardiff, UK: Churchill Way

Edinburgh, UK: Castle Street

Liverpool, UK: Liverpool ONE

London, UK: St. Alfege Park

London, UK: Whitfield Gardens

Manchester, UK: Piccadilly Gardens

The Niantic Community Day events mostly overlap locations with this, but also mention locations not included:

Asia-Pacific: Taipei, Taiwan: Daan Forest Park station. This specific location has its own web page here.

New Delhi, India: GMR Aerocity

So, what is Niantic Community Day and how will it overlap with the on-location Sandshrew Community Day in Pokémon GO? The blog entry says:

On Sunday, March 13, Niantic brand ambassadors will be handing out swag in cities all over the world. Come say hi between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time to meet up with other Explorers and to get your hands on some free swag (while supplies last!) – simply meet us at the Niantic branded booth…