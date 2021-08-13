Nicalis Will Be Releasing Spectacular Sparky In October

Nicalis Inc. announced earlier today that Spectacular Sparky will be getting released for PC and Nintendo Switch in October. This particular game is a modern homage to the good old days of the white-gloved 16-bit video-game mascots that we used to know and love. And because it is that kind of throwback, you're going to be seeing a lot of familiar platforming thrown into the mix from developer FreakZone Games with new mechanics as you'll be shooting your way through multiple levels against the weirdest of characters and some difficult boss battles. You can read a little bit more about the game below and check out screenshots and the latest trailer, as the game will drop on Steam, Epic Games, and the Switch on October 20th.

Spectacular Sparky is a bold and explosive platform/shooter with wacky characters, powerful weapons, outrageous vehicles and boss battles to treasure. An adorably insane intergalactic bounty hunter, Sparky can dash through obstacles, fire his weapons in any direction and even extend his jumps by flapping his long space-rabbit ears. Sparky's voice-acted wisecracks and sarcastic jabs tend to get under the skin of his enemies in a most amusing fashion. His universe is awash with spikes, lava, buzzsaws, bombastic boss battles, super-saturated colors, slick parallax scrolling and mega-driven music, like the best "mascot" games of the 1990s. Dozens of delightful story scenes featuring fullvoice acting and a host of outrageous characters.

Five challenging worlds with 24 levels, each witha bombastic boss battle at the end.

Five powerful weapon types, including blasters,flamethrowers and homing missiles.

Five unique vehicles, including a spaceship,hang glider and lava jet ski.

Five difficulty settings, from Supercasual toSupernightmare.

Three game modes (What?! Not five?).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Spectacular Sparky Announcement Trailer (Nintendo Switch/Steam/Epic) (https://youtu.be/9jw-aud7ovE)