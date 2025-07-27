Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fair Play Labs, nickelodeon, nicktoons, Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny, Petit Fabrik

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny Arrives in Late September

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny has been given a release date, as the epic real-time fantasy action RPG arrives this September

Developers Petit Fabrik and Fair Play Labs, along with publisher GameMill Entertainment, have confirmed the release date for Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny. In what looks to be one of the most epic Nickelodeon games released in years, we're getting characters from multiple franchises merged together in a real-time RPG action title, where you will make a team of heroes to go off on an awesome fantasy journey. We have the finer details of the game below and the extended trailer for you here, as the game has been confirmed for release on PC and all three major consoles on September 30, 2025.

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny

Embark on a fantastical quest with your favorite Nicktoons characters—reimagined as epic Action-RPG heroes! Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny is a vibrant, universe-spanning mashup that brings iconic Nickelodeon heroes into a world of fantasy-style tropes and real-time RPG action. Get ready to roll the dice and dive into a wild, action-packed adventure with SpongeBob, Katara, Leonardo, and others as they swing spatulas, bend water, slice katanas, and more. Get ready for epic battles, dynamic environments, and recognizable character moments, all with an engaging gameplay experience for players of all ages.

Play as Legendary Nickelodeon Characters—Fantasy Style: Suit up as SpongeBob SquarePants, Katara, Leonardo, Sandy Cheeks, Timmy Turner, Susie Carmichael, an more! Each are reimagined into classic RPG character classes from Spellcaster and Wizard to Barbarian, Knight, and more. Every hero comes with their own unique powers and weapons.

Real-Time, Action-Packed Battles: Slash, cast spells, and strategize your way through fast-paced, fluid combat. Master each character's unique style and time your combos to perfection.

Explore Whimsical Worlds: From Bikini Bottomshire to the Fire Nation, journey through colorful, Nickelodeon-inspired fantasy lands with fun, reimagined twists – each filled with puzzles, secrets, side quests, and wonderful surprises.

Conquer Epic Boss Battles: Face off against iconic enemies like Azula and Plankton in intense boss battles – each fight offering unique mechanics and surprises—leading up to an unforgettably climactic final encounter.

Single Player or Local Co-Op for 1–4 Players: Team up with friends and build your party! Mix and match characters for the perfect balance of skills and chaos in your local squad.

Level Up and Customization: Unlock new powers, upgrade your weapons, and shape your heroes' path through this awesome adventure.

Built for Nick Fans and Action-RPG Lovers: Whether you're a lifelong Nickelodeon fan or a fantasy RPG adventurer, Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny blends charm, fast-paced fun, and adventure together in one unforgettable quest.

