Nightingale Releases New Developer Video With Early Access Info After not hearing much about the game for several months, the developers behind Nightingale have a new video with details of what's up.

Indie game developer and publisher Inflexion Games gave a new developer update for their next title, Nightingale, which included Early Access information. In the video, the team goes over the latest technical and gameplay improvements based on player feedback, the first major update we've heard from them in months on that front. They also confirmed that they have chosen to move the Early Access release to Fall 2023, as they continue to make improvements on the game. They also showed off new creatures, such as the Hexham Mongrel, the Elephas, and the Leporidon. You can check out the video at the bottom for the full reveal.

"Nightingale is a first-person, PVE, open-world survival crafting game played solo or cooperatively with friends. Build, craft, fight and explore as you venture through mystical portals into a variety of amazing and fantastical realms. Prepare to make your way through Faewild forests, harrowing swamps, and shimmering deserts as you unlock the portals leading deeper into the lands of Fae. Cook meals, build shelter and muster the spirit to persevere in the face of adversity. Craft tools to harvest trees, ore, and plants, along with rarer resources found deep in the realms. Discover new schematics and assemble the equipment and weapons you need to survive. Using specialized ingredients and arcane technologies, you can enhance your gear with magical properties."

"Design and construct an impressive estate from a variety of styles and tilesets. Upgrade and customize your structures, and form communities to safely live off the land. You can even recruit NPC workers to help expand your homestead, automate production, and assist in resource gathering. Freely roam expansive realms, where stunning visuals will transport you into a mystical Gaslamp Fantasy world. Find the abandoned remnants of past Realmwalker expeditions, investigate mysterious Fae architecture, search shadowy subterranean caves, and scout derelict ruins. Through every new portal, beauty and danger await you in equal measure. Adventure solo, or play cooperatively with your friends in an online shared-world realmscape. Combine your strengths, skills, and resources to survive and thrive together. Work together to build communal estates, join up in uncovering the mysteries of the realms, and unite in facing the challenges of the Fae."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!