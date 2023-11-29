Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inflexion Games, Nightingale

Nightingale Stress Test Announced To Run In Early 2024

Inflexion Games revealed that they will finally be holding some test periods for Nightingale as they prep for the game's release.

Sign-ups for the Nightingale test period now open on the game's Steam page.

Nightingale is a survival crafting game with solo/co-op play in mystical realms.

Players can build, craft, explore, and fight in a stunning Gaslamp Fantasy world.

Indie game developer and publisher Inflexion Games revealed they will be doing a stress test for their upcoming game Nightingale. It's been a minute since we've gotten any word on the game, as the team has been working hard on it in development. Now we know that sometime in early 2024, they will be inviting players in to really test out the game's servers ahead of its release on February 22. You can get details on how to sign up on the game's Steam page right now.

"Nightingale is a first-person, PVE, open-world survival crafting game played solo or cooperatively with friends. Build, craft, fight and explore as you venture through mystical portals into a variety of amazing and fantastical realms. Prepare to make your way through Faewild forests, harrowing swamps, and shimmering deserts as you unlock the portals leading deeper into the lands of Fae. Cook meals, build shelter, and muster the spirit to persevere in the face of adversity. Craft tools to harvest trees, ore, and plants, along with rarer resources found deep in the realms. Discover new schematics and assemble the equipment and weapons you need to survive. Using specialized ingredients and arcane technologies, you can enhance your gear with magical properties."

"Design and construct an impressive estate from a variety of styles and tilesets. Upgrade and customize your structures, and form communities to safely live off the land. You can even recruit NPC workers to help expand your homestead, automate production, and assist in resource gathering. Freely roam expansive realms, where stunning visuals will transport you into a mystical Gaslamp Fantasy world. Find the abandoned remnants of past Realmwalker expeditions, investigate mysterious Fae architecture, search shadowy subterranean caves, and scout derelict ruins. Through every new portal, beauty and danger await you in equal measure. Adventure solo, or play cooperatively with your friends in an online shared-world realmscape. Combine your strengths, skills, and resources to survive and thrive together. Work together to build communal estates, join up in uncovering the mysteries of the realms, and unite in facing the challenges of the Fae."

