Nikoderiko: The Magical World Releases New Features Video

Check out the latest trailer for the game Nikoderiko: The Magical World, as they show off more of it in a special features video

Join Niko and Luna on a quest to reclaim a stolen relic in this thrilling platform adventure.

Experience immersive co-op gameplay with music composed by legendary David Wise.

Explore unique worlds, battle epic bosses, and gather animal allies for a magical journey.

Indie game developer VEA Games and publisher Knights Peak released a new trailer this week for Nikoderiko: The Magical World, showing off more of the game's features. The game is basically already out on all three major consoles, with a PC release date yet to be confirmed, so this is more of a highlight reel of what you can do in the game if you don't already own it. Enjoy the trailer above!

Nikoderiko: The Magical World

Join Niko and Luna on their quest in Nikoderiko, a vibrant platform adventure. When the duo discovers an ancient relic on a magical island, the villainous Grimbald of the Cobring Gems Company snatches it away. To save the island and its tribes, they must navigate seven unique worlds with the help of their animal friends and defeat the Cobring army. Run, jump and ride as the trailblazing treasure-hunting mongoose Niko and Luna! Venture through 2.5D levels packed with platforming thrills, minecart rides, wild chases, underwater odysseys, and even classic 3D segments in a quest to rescue the island and its tribes from the evil clutches of Baron Grimbald. With a family-friendly design, couch co-op, and music by David Wise, Nikoderiko promises a magical, mysterious journey for all ages.

CO-OP: Enjoy single-screen couch co-op, bringing friends and family together for a shared gaming experience.

MUSIC: Legendary David Wise (known for his iconic compositions in classic platformers) arranged ALL the music for the game!

FAMILY GAMING: Nikoderiko is for all ages and offers a magical, mysterious, and festive experience.

MOUNTS: Collect and summon playable animal friends with unique abilities, serving as both helpful rides for Niko and Luna and valuable allies in battle.

FANTASTIC WORLDS: Explore unique worlds with lovable characters, friendly areas, epic bosses, and various gameplay themes such as minecarts, chase levels, and underwater adventures. Each world features iconic landmarks and unique boss-themed areas.

