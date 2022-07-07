Nine Noir Lives Receives Will Be Released This September

Silvernode Games revealed today that they have an official release date for Nine Noir Lives, as the game will be coming out this September. This point-and-click detective adventure title will have you playing in a world of crime, intrigue, and cats. Lots of cats. Everyone is a cat here. It will be up to you to solve a murder in the big kitty city of Meow Meow Furrington, told in a comedic way with a lot of cat references, but in a noir style that will keep you guessing until the end. You can check out more about it below as the game will be released for PC on Steam and GOG on September 7th, 2022.

In Nine Noir Lives, players will take on the role of Cuddles Nutterbutter, a feline private investigator with a taste for solving crime… literally. Cuddles will poke, talk, and lick his way through his toughest investigation yet: a murder case that threatens to upset the tenuous relationship between the paw-erful Montameeuw and Catulet crime families. Along the way, players will interact with dozens of fully-voiced characters, beautifully hand-drawn scenes, and devious puzzles to answer the most important question of all: how many things need to be licked to solve a murder in this town Brought Up on Feline-y Charges: A charming comedy-noir storyline set in the unique and intriguing city of Meow Meow Furrington, inspired by every cat ever and with fewer cat puns than you might expurrct.

A charming comedy-noir storyline set in the unique and intriguing city of Meow Meow Furrington, inspired by every cat ever and with fewer cat puns than you might expurrct. A Point-and-Lick Adventure: Discover a whole new dimension to everything in the game by using Cuddles' tongue. Lick first, and ask questions later. Questions like "what did you expect that to taste like, Cuddles?"

Discover a whole new dimension to everything in the game by using Cuddles' tongue. Lick first, and ask questions later. Questions like "what did you expect that to taste like, Cuddles?" S'more Cats Equals S'more Fun: Experience the city from two very different perspectives as you switch between Cuddles and his trusty assistant, Tabby Marshmallow.

Experience the city from two very different perspectives as you switch between Cuddles and his trusty assistant, Tabby Marshmallow. Purrfect Voice Acting: Laugh and learn about the world of Furth with over a hundred thousand words of fully-voiced dialogue performed by an all-star cast including Lucas Gilbertson (Megaman X), Carol-Anne Day (A Hat in Time) and SungWon Cho (Borderlands 3, God of War Ragnarok).