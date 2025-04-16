Posted in: Dotemu, Games, KoeiTecmo, Team Ninja, Video Games | Tagged: ninja gaiden, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound Releases New Character Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, as the team reveal the character Kumori with a better look at the gameplay

Article Summary Discover the Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound trailer featuring new character Kumori.

Experience a retro NES vibe with fresh gameplay mechanics in Ragebound.

Follow Kenji and Kumori's epic journey in a realm where humans meet demons.

Engage in intense battles, upgrade skills, and conquer hidden challenges.

Dotemu and developer The Game Kitchen released a brand-new trailer today for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, showing off one of the new characters for the game. The trailer really highlights two major aspects of the game, as we get a really good look at the overall presentation of this retro-looking title and how it feels like an awesome throwback to the original NES titles, and how we get to see this new character in action and how they fight and operate. Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting on a release date.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound begins immediately after the opening moments of the original NES Ninja Gaiden. The veil between the human and demon realms has broken, leaving the world linked with a gate to darkness. After Ryu Hayabusa leaves the Hayabusa Village to avenge his father, Kenji Mozu, a fledgling Hayabusa Clan Ninja and one of the two protagonists of Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, rises to confront the forces of evil.

In this dark era, the destinies of Kenji and Kumori intersect as they overcome the generational grudges of their clans. In the face of peril, their only way to survive is to use the forbidden power that merges Kumori's spirit with Kenji's. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound's demon-slaying tale unfolds through the journey of two young Ninjas bound together by their shared fate of soul and skill. Their journey, filled with thrilling levels teeming with monsters, will require them to skillfully wield their fusion, "Ninja Fusion," to maximize the talents of both Ninjas.

Kenji and Kumori's high-stakes quests develop with show-stopping fights against powerful, boss-caliber behemoths. With upgradable abilities, hidden collectibles, unlockable secret missions, optional challenges and more, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is an engrossing modernization of the tense, satisfyingly swift battles and precise, skill-demanding platforming the series is known for. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound features exquisite pixel art, evoking the classic 2D games while bringing lush environments and a menacing cast of enemies to life in striking, wonderfully intricate detail. The dynamic action pairs with a pitch-perfect soundtrack featuring contributions from special guest composers, coalescing into an unforgettable adventure.

