Ninjala Celebrates Second Anniversary With Season 10 Launch

GungHo Online Entertainment is celebrating the second anniversary of Ninjala by launching its latest season as we go into Season 10. This season is going nautical as they have a pirate theme this time around. While we're not here to make fun of the game or mock the content, the reality is that beyond the small changes you see below, not much is really coming to the game that's going to radically affect the way you play. It's basically a season of dressing up like a pirate. The new season will kick off on June 16th, 2022.

Batten the hatches, because this season, Ninjala is sailing the high seas with a pirate theme! Players can fight for glory and search for hidden treasure, including the new Shinobi Card "Berserker". Activating this card will give max S-energy for KO's while reducing Drone damage. Test out the card in the new Featured Battle mode, "Man to Man Brawl!" Challenge your fighting skills in a 1v1 match, where the first player to get three points wins. Come out victorious from this seafaring duel or be ready to walk the plank! Second anniversary gifts: Players that log in between June 16 and 30 will receive free login bonuses, including 500 Jala, a Ninjala Pass Mini, and 30% off at the Shinobi Shop.

New Ninja Gum Lab features: "Alter Special" is a new feature on all weapons that can be unlocked through Ninja-Gum Research. This swaps out attacks, like trading the dash attack with the IPPON Katana for a ranged attack. Players can also gain extra favorite slots for outfits and equipment through the lab.

Voice chat: Talk to party members and friends as you battle it out. You can also toggle voice chat in room battles.

WNA Resort Grand Opening: The WNA Resort is officially open! Throw Bronze Medals into the fountain at the WNA Resort for Assist Codes and Ninja-Gum. Get increased XP for every medal you throw in and earn a chance to see the "Gumchi of the Fountain" come out during a lucky animation.

Gumchi Lottery: When you spend money at the Shinobi Shop, you'll be entered into a free raffle for Research Points!