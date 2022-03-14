Ninjala Launches Collaboration With Jujutsu Kaisen

GungHo Online Entertainment has released a new crossover event in Ninjala as players will collide with the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. From now until April 13th, you'll be able to dress the part and arm yourself with some limited-time items as you'll have access to exclusive outfits, the Ninja-Gum, Emotes, the Gum Utsusemi, and more content inspired by the anime. You can see more of what's in store below with he official trailer, and all of the info of what you can snag and go do for the next four weeks.

Get Into The Spirit

Get in the Jujutsu Kaisen "spirit" with swag and activities based on the beloved anime and manga series. Throughout the event, visit the Ninjala Shinobi Shop, test your luck with the Gumball Machine, and participate in special events to get all the limited-time goodies, including:

Jujutsu Kaisen T-shirt

Jujutsu Kaisen Gum Bottle

Cursed Object Gum Bottle

Two IPPON Decorations

Six Stickers

Players can channel their inner Jujutsu Sorcerer by dressing as fan favorite characters from a selection of 12 outfits:

Yuji Itadori

Megumi Fushiguro

Nobara Kugisaki

Satoru Gojo

Maki Zen'in

Toge Inumaki

Panda

Aoi Todo

Kento Nanami

Mahito

Suguru Geto

Ryomen Sukuna

Break the seal and unleash the outfits of the villainous Suguru Geto and Ryomen Sukuna, offered exclusively through the Gumball Machine. Suguru Geto is obtainable throughout the entire collaboration, but Ryomen Sukuna is only available beginning March 28, 7 pm PT.

Expressive Ninjala Emotes

Mimic powerful Jujutsu techniques with these limited-time Emotes:

Black Flash

Divine Dog (Black)

Straw Doll Technique: Hairpin

Cursed Tool Dance

Ratio Technique

Hollow Purple

Don't Look Up Unless I Say

Transformative Gum Utsusemi and Ninja-Gums

Obtain unique Gum Utsusemi to morph into two of Principle Yaga's eerily cute Cursed Corpses: Tsukamoto and Cathy. Cursed Corpses are not the only tools ninjas can use in battle. Awaken the power of Jujutsu Sorcerers by chewing supernatural Ninja-Gums from the Gumball Machine. Not only good for blowing bubbles, but these gums also bestow the weapons of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Kento Nanami, and Maki Zen'in.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cup and Other Events

There are plenty of opportunities to master control of Cursed Energy with the Battle Frequency Bonus. This bonus will occur during two time periods. Ninjas who play a total of 20 battles during each time period will earn a unique Sticker. There are also additional rewards like the IPPON Gum Yuji Sticker, 200 Gacha Coins, and more.

Beginning April 9, ninjas can test their mettle in the JUJUTSU KAISEN Cup. Earn rewards straight from Jujutsu High by climbing the ranks, like IPPON Decorations, Emotes, Gacha Coins, and Gold Medals. All participants will get a JUJUTSU KAISEN Logo Sticker, and the top 4,000 players will receive a limited Cursed Energy Release Emote.