Ninjala Releases Season Six Details For First Anniversary

GungHo Online Entertainment revealed new details to Season Six of Ninjala as the game celebrates its one-year anniversary. The team behind the game released a brand new dev diary video, which you can check out below, as they go over all the additions they're making to the game for the latest season. Chief among them are updates to the campaign and a tournament added in specifically for the anniversary as they mark the game being out for a solid year. We also have a rundown of some of the changes that will be coming to the game as you head to the desert to face off against other players. All of this will kick in with the 2.0 update scheduled for early June.

Get ready to stay cool in the desert heat – Sphinx Valley is a new stage that will make any pharaoh feel at home! Ninjala players won't only discover pyramids here — it's also full of strong drones called Set-Drones. Destroy Set-Drones to get special abilities, but other shinobis can steal them if they defeat you! Season 6 arrives on June 17 (PDT) and introduces: 2 Gum Weapons : Extreme Motor and DJ Scratch – unlike most Yo-yos, these are great for close combat.

: Extreme Motor and DJ Scratch – unlike most Yo-yos, these are great for close combat. New Shinobi Card : Last Spurt maxes out the S-Energy Gauge and won't deplete towards the end of a match.

: Last Spurt maxes out the S-Energy Gauge and won't deplete towards the end of a match. Shinobi Shop: Select Shop and Trend Shop now combined.

Select Shop and Trend Shop now combined. Ninjala Pass Mini: a budget pass for 300 Jala. The dev diary also revealed details about the 1st Anniversary Campaign event: 1,000 Jala : free for everyone who logs in anytime between June 16 to July 7.

: free for everyone who logs in anytime between June 16 to July 7. 1st Anniversary celebration sale : Story Pack: Chapter 1 & 2 for $0.99 from June 16 to July 6.

: Story Pack: Chapter 1 & 2 for $0.99 from June 16 to July 6. 1st Anniversary Cup : a ranked tournament that will begin July 17, players can earn special IPPON Decorations, Emotes, Gumball Machine Coins, and Ninja Medals.

: a ranked tournament that will begin July 17, players can earn special IPPON Decorations, Emotes, Gumball Machine Coins, and Ninja Medals. 1st Anniversary Celebration Stream: a special stream on June 24 with details about an upcoming collaboration and updates.