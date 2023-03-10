Ninjala Will Launch An Attack On Titan Collaboration Next Week The world of Attack On Titan will be making its way into Ninjala for a new collaboration happening on March 15th.

GungHo Online Entertainment revealed a new collaboration coming to Ninjala as the game will be holding an Attack On Titan event next week. This is basically a chance to have some fun dressed as characters from the show, as they will be giving you several cosmetics and items based on familiar faces. The team will also be holding a special event called the Attack On Titan Cup, where you'll get a number of rewards based on the rank you have. Not to mention more emotes to pick up and several other things you can do over the next few weeks. We got more info on the event below, along with a video presentation from the company about it, as the event will begin on March 15th.

Wear The Wings: Dress the part of a Survey Corp soldier with outfits based on hit characters like Eren Jeager and Mikasa Ackermann. Players can also receive a special outfit based on Levi and the New ODM Gear Style from the collab gacha.

Leave Them Thunderstruck: Players can obtain Ninja-Gum based on Thunder Spears and Titans. The Thunder Spear Pow Wow Gum packs a punch, and when paired with the New ODM Gear Style, you can recreate the thrilling battle between Paradis and Marley.

Offer Up Your Emotes: Recreate scenes from Attack on Titan with emotes based on iconic moments, including "Titan Transformation," "Levi's Attack," and "Offer Up Your Hearts."

Gather Additional Rations: There are plenty of other special items coming to the Shinobi Shop, including Titan-themed Gum Utsusemi, IPPON Decorations, Stickers, and Gum Bottles based on the Omni-Directional Mobility Gear.

Become an Elite Soldier: The Attack On Titan Cup will be held to commemorate the Ninjala collab, with special rewards granted based on ranking. The top 2,000 players will receive Military Police Regiment-themed outfits.