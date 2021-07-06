Nintendo Announces Nintendo Switch OLED Model To Launch In October

This morning, Nintendo finally revealed their long-awaited next Switch model with the announcement of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model). The new model will come with a series of additions and improvements, including the larger screen everyone has been waiting to get their hands on, along with more memory. But not a lot as it was only bumped up to 64GB. The unit will run you $350 as it will officially launch on October 8th, 2021. We have more details below dire4ctly from the company along with a video and a quote from NOA President Doug Bowser.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) also features a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Just like Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) allows players to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. And just like both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, with Nintendo Switch (OLED model), the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility. A carrying case and screen protector set for Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will also be available. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) launches on Octover 8th, the same day as the Metroid Dread game, the next entry in the 2D Metroid saga that kicked off with the original Metroid on NES. With the vibrant OLED screen and enhanced audio, embarking on the latest adventure of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Dread while playing in handheld or tabletop mode will feel even more immersive.

"The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. "With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it's Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nintendo Switch (OLED model) – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/4mHq6Y7JSmg)