Nintendo Announces Several 2022 Titles In Latest Direct Livestream

This afternoon, Nintendo held another one of their Nintendo Direct livestreams, giving us a better picture of what's coming in 2022. The big reveals for the day included the latest Fire Emblem Warriors title coming out this June, Advance Wars 1+2 is on the way, No Man's Sky is finally coming to the Switch, a new intense soccer title with Mario Strikers Battle League, more teases for Splatoon 3 as they showed off new mechanics and weapons for the upcoming shooter, MLB The Show coming to the Switch, a better look at the upcoming Kirby & The Forgotten Land, the return of Sports titles, both of the first two Mother/Earthbound titles being added to NSO, a ton of new DLC courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and an amazing looking Xenoblade Chronicles 3. (Sorry kids, no Zelda news!) We have the full details from the company, as well as the full Direct video for you to enjoy below.