Nintendo Announces Splatoon 3 Direct This Wednesday

Nintendo briefly announced this morning they will be holding a Splatoon 3 Direct this week, showing off the game before launch. Like all preamble announcements from the company, it was short and to the point, as they revealed this Wednesday, August 10th, at 6AM PT, they will be holding a 30-minute livestream in which we will (theoretically) get an all-encompassing view of the latest entry into the series. Which will include the storyline, new modes, and all of the new content they intent to show off. Hopefully, along the way, they will explain why it is we needed a new game five years after Splatoon 2 was still doing well. Beyond the need to sell a new game. We'll have a recap for you on Wednesday after it airs.

Enter the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. Splatsville, the city of chaos, is the adrenaline-fueled heart of this dusty wasteland. Even in this desolate environment, Turf War reigns supreme and battles rage in new stages located in the surrounding wilds. Dynamic new moves help these fighters dodge attacks and cover more ground, along with a new bow-shaped weapon to sling ink. Join Agent 3 in a fight against the unruly Octarians in story mode. Discover the secrets of Alterna, the Fuzzy Ooze, and how they connect to the mode's theme, "Return of the Mammalians." Team up and fend off waves of dangerous Salmonid bosses in the next iteration of Salmon Run, a co-op mode with fresh new features. Ink it up with a new entry in the Splatoon series

Discover the Splatlands, a new sun-soaked region with trendsetting inhabitants

Experiment with new styles for Inklings and Octolings

4v4 Turf Wars* are back, with new stages, new maneuvers, and new weapons

Join Agent 3 in a fight against the evil Octarian army in story mode