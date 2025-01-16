Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Drops Minor Details About The Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo decided to show off the Nintendo Switch 2 this morning out of the blue. Well... the part that have already been leaked

Article Summary Nintendo reveals the highly anticipated Switch 2 after extensive leaks.

New features include a bigger screen and improved Joy-Cons.

Switch 2 retains original Switch game compatibility.

Global 2025 tour announced to showcase the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo decided to do what everyone else has already done, and that's reveal the basics about the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of a full announcement. In case you haven't been following social media the past couple of months (and we can't say we blame you if you haven't), details about the new console have been leaked by multiple sources. The biggest of them are third-party peripherals makers who have already been given specs for the new device and have been listing items for sale ahead of the console's release. The leaks have become so bad that the reality is Nintendo only has two things left to reveal at this point: how much storage it has and the price of what it'll cost us. With that in mind, it looks like the company decided to just get some of that over with and revealed those details already out in the public eye in a new video.

The video has no narration or details spoken or written out, it's just two minutes of them showing off the Switch 2 in a new animation. The video basically shows off all of the stuff that's already been leaked to the public. It has a smoother edge with easier access to a storage port, a new USB port on the bottom, and a slimmer, more adjustable kickstand that looks like it could also be used to carry it (though we wouldn't recommend it). A bigger screen size with bigger joy-cons, which at first many thought magnetically connected, but now we can see they snap into a charging port on the side, with the two colors defining them more muted and hidden than on display. A new dock and the confirmation that it plays all original Switch titles wrapped it up.

The company also mentioned a global tour to try it out, which we have for you below. The console will be out sometime in 2025. Based on the dates here, we're guessing the official Direct stream will be happening in the next six weeks.

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience

North America

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced

