Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Princess Peach: Showtime!

Nintendo Gives First Big Glimpse Into Princess Peach: Showtime!

Nintendo recently released a new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime!, giving players a better look into the gameplay and more.

Article Summary Nintendo unveils new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime!, launching March 22, 2024.

Exclusive pink joy-cons announced to complement Peach's iconic style.

Princess Peach transforms into various roles, including ninja and cowgirl, to save the theater.

Engage in dynamic gameplay with unique abilities across multiple action-packed levels.

Nintendo released a brand new trailer this week for Princess Peach: Showtime!, as we got a far better look into the game. We get a look at a few different versions of Peach in her leading role as she takes on being a ninja, a cowgirl, a swordfighter, a detective, a pastry chef, and a funk fu fighter. The team also revealed a brand new pair of joy-cons that will be released alongside the game, as you can get them in pink to match Peach's usual gear. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on March 22, 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

In her very own adventure, Princess Peach teams up with the Sparkle Theater's guardian, Stella, to save the theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch. Using the power of Sparkle, Peach must take the stage of each show, transform and confront Grape's evil acting troupe. Each transformation gives Peach a dramatic entrance and the abilities she needs to take back the play, including two new transformations revealed today: Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach!

Players will battle enemies from the footlights to the rafters, taking on the role of a swordfighter, a detective, a kung fu master, a pâtissière, and more. But this is no ordinary adventure – it's going to take even more panache from Peach to bring this play to its triumphant final bow. As Ninja Peach, she will call upon her sneaking abilities as she uses shadows, shrubbery, and makeshift bamboo snorkels to surprise and thwart her enemies. On levels where you need to be a little more brash, Cowgirl Peach yee-haws into action. Her horseback-riding expertise is matched only by her deftness with a lasso, and you'll need both to make sure Peach rides off into the sunset …or at least into the next scene.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!