Nintendo Pushes Super Mario Odyssey Pro Controller Bundle

If you thought Super Mario Odyssey was getting left out of the 35th Anniversary conversation, think again as Nintendo has a new item. The company is releasing a special Pro Controller complete with a downloadable version of the full game. By full game, we mean the main game as well as all of the updates and DLC content that was added to it over the past few years. The controller itself doesn't have any new design qualities to it, it is just a standard Pro Controller. But essentially this is to get you stoked to buy Super Mario 3D All-Stars since the game won't be a part of that collection. The controller and game sell as one item for $100, but unfortunately, it is exclusive to Walmart. Here's more info on it from the retailer.

