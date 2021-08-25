Nintendo Releases A New Trailer For WarioWare: Get It Together!

As part of Gamescom 2021 today, Nintendo has released a new trailer for their upcoming game WarioWare: Get It Together! The company released the latest look at the game this morning along with a charming little introduction from Wario himself, which you can read here. It's a clever way to promote it as Wario the character never does things the conventional way. The company has also released a free demo of the game through the eShop. The game is available for pre-order as it will be released on September 10th, 2021.

Attention world! It's me. The talented, irresistible WARIO with a new game for all my fans! Did you hear that? That was the sound of the internet breaking! Oh, wait. Excuse me. That was the sound of wind breaking. (I like to toot my own horn.)

I want to tell you about the WarioWare: Get It Together! game. You can get a closer look at me with a free demo available now in Nintendo eShop. That moustache. That chin! Take a good look while you can. Me and the other chumps at my company put everything I could ever want into this game. It's got a Story mode full of microgames where we all get sucked inside a video game. In the movie biz they'd call that a biopic. I like to call it a NOSE PICK! WUAHAHAHA!

For the first time, YOU control me and my friends using our absurd abilities to take on a rush of WarioWare microgames. (It's quite generous of me to share the spotlight.) I even let you play as my subordinates who are less attractive than me, like Jimmy T, Ashley and 9-Volt. You can play Story mode with your friends in both local and wireless co-op mode. There's all sorts of gameplay to dig into, so you better bring a shovel!

There's also Variety Pack, which is a competitive party mode for friends playing locally using the same system. You can compete in microgames, play volleyball and work together – or not! – with up to four players. Whether it's a platformer, a strategy game or a battle royale, I wanna be the best! Naturally, if you think you're the best, throw your own biker hat in the ring with Wario Cup, a rotating weekly high score challenge. There's even a Ranked Mode with an online leaderboard. Don't confuse it with a rank odor, though. Leave that to me! WUAHAHA!

Remember – if you buy my game, everyone will surely love me the most! Who's the popular one now, Mario? Me … WARIO! WUAHAHA!