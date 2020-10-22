Nintendo Releases Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade Of Light

An interesting rarity from Nintendo as the company has released Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade Of Light. The weird reality we live in when it comes to Nintendo is that there is a library of titles across multiple consoles that were only released in Japan and maybe a few other areas, but they never saw the light of day in North America. For many fans, the first time they even heard of characters from Fire Emblem was in the Smash Bros. series. But in Japan, they were playing titles from the series on the Famicom and Super Famicom long before they ever popped up on the GameCube. Now, NA audiences can experience the very first title in the series from 1990, a title that we should have seen on the NES, presented fully translated on the Nintendo Switch. Here's some details from the company about the game.

The game's new release for Nintendo Switch features its first English language localization, bringing to life the tactical RPG classic for a new generation of players. This release will also include features like rewind, fast-forward and save states, which allow burgeoning tacticians to approach the challenge at their own pace. Throughout Marth's perilous journey, players can shape their armies to execute a range of strategies by carefully selecting from dozens of characters with unique attributes that can turn the tide of every battlefield skirmish. Will Marth be able to acquire the sacred Falchion sword on his epic expedition to restore peace to the Kingdom of Archanea? Lead a band of loyal followers on a continent-spanning quest for glory and victory, and reclaim the throne from the Shadow Dragon Medeus! "The Fire Emblem series has grown into a saga enjoyed by fans for its strategic gameplay and memorable characters," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "With Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade Of Light, Nintendo Switch owners can now experience the game that started it all with enhanced features that make this timeless adventure available to everyone."

While this is awesome, there's a bigger picture at play here for the hopeful. How many years have fans been begging to see Mother 3 (what would be Earthbound 2) be released outside of Japan? The fact that the company is finally relenting and releasing a title like this onto North America breathes a little bit of life into the hope that we may see some of the most elusive Nintendo games come to the Switch. The game will be released on December 4th, 2020 in both the Nintendo eShop as well as a deluxe physical edition you can see above.