Nintendo Switch Online To Add Three Retro Games In April 2024

Three new games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online retro game library, as we get two Japan-only titles and Super R-Type.

Nintendo revealed three new games coming to Nintendo Switch Online's line of retro consoles, as we're getting some Japan-only titles and an SNES favorite. First off, we're finally seeing Super R-Type added to the library, as we finally get one of the all-time best side-scrolling space shooters. We're also getting two Super Famicom titles, the first being a battle game called Amazing Hebereke that Sunsoft made in 1994, and the second being Wrecking Crew '98, which was only released in Japan as part of the Nintendo Power service for those who had the early online subscription system. We have more info on all three, as they have officially been released today.

Wrecking Crew '98

Mario picks up his Wrecking Crew hammer in this action puzzler previously only available in Japan. In this game, you can play either the original Wrecking Crew or the updated Wrecking Crew '98, each version featuring its own challenges to puzzle through. Wreck your way across 100 stages as Mario in Wrecking Crew and dodge enemies while knocking down walls and ladders. Then, out-wreck the competition in Wrecking Crew '98 by destroying and arranging panels to line up matching colors. Clear four or more panels at once to launch an attack on your opponent – the more panels you clear, the more powerful your attack! Do you have what it takes to bring the hammer down and claim victory?

Super R-Type

A galactic battle begins! The evil BYDO Empire of mutant extraterrestrials is back and poised to launch a new attack on Earth. Only the revolutionary R-9, the planet's most advanced form of defense, stands between it and certain doom. Fight through seven challenging stages against foes with advanced firepower – picking up power-up items as you progress – before taking on powerful level bosses. You'll need lightning reflexes and a big dose of cosmic luck to hold your own. Luckily, several difficulty options are available to adjust the experience, from Novice all the way up to the ultimate challenge of PRO mode. "R" you ready to battle across the vast frontiers of space?

Amazing Hebereke

Developed by Sunsoft and originally released for the Super Famicom system in 1994, Amazing Hebereke is about to make its U.S. debut! Engage in cute and chaotic battles in single-player mode or with up to four players** in VS. mode. Select your character, then tussle on stages littered with items and traps to make use of (or fall victim to)! Unleash your character's special attack and try to be the last one standing.

