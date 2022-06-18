NIS America Announces Labyrinth Of Galleria: The Moon Society
NIS America revealed they have a brand new RPG on the way as they'll release Labyrinth Of Galleria: The Moon Society in early 2023. The story focuses on a mansion on the outskirts of a fabled town that seems to have a presence all to itself. Inside the mansion contains the entrance to a maze overflowing with treasure. Do you dare enter and see what's inside and find all the magical mysteries hidden within? The game currently doesn't have a set release date beyond the idea it will be released in early 2023. But for now, enjoy the trailer!
From the creators of Labyrinth Of Refrain: Coven Of Dusk comes a new chapter in the dungeon-exploring adventure filled with charm and mystery! Summoned by the magnificent Madame Marta, you are but a wandering spirit awaiting your next command. With the help of Eureka, Madame Marta's assistant, and an army of soul-infused puppets, you are tasked with delving into the depths of a mysterious underground labyrinth teeming with enchanted monsters to unearth the Curios d'art that lie within! Labyrinth Of Galleria: The Moon Society offers dungeon-crawling adventures with new quality of life improvements and 50 hours of exploration alongside a cast of fully customizable companions to do your bidding. Use a variety of pacts and puppet soldiers to customize a team of up to 40 fighters to dive into the darkness and discover the secrets with the Labyrinth of Galleria…if you dare!
- Labyrinth Revived: As the spiritual successor to Labyrinth of Refrain, Labyrinth of Galleria presents a dungeon exploration adventure with new improvements focused on enhancing the gameplay experience!
- Endless Exploration: Dive deep into the depths of the labyrinth to unearth its secrets with over 50 hours of exploration adventure!
- Customize Your Companions: Build your witch brigade into a tailor-made team using a variety of pacts and puppet soldiers which can be further customized for maximum battle potential!