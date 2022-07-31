NIS America Announces Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix

Last week, NIS America announced they were bringing back a classic arcade shooter to consoles with Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix. As you might imagine from the title, this is the game brought back to life in a new way as the team has given the 2007 vertical shooter a remake with updated graphics, new content, and a ton of bonus features that invigorate it with new life. By the look of the new trailer at the bottom, it's clear this is still the original in many ways, but with a little extra everything attached to it to make it all just a little shinier. The company is also selling special editions for both Xbox and PlayStation, just in case you feel like taking things to a collector's level, all of which are going for $60. The game will be released sometime in Q1 2023.

Experience the return of this classic arcade shoot 'em up as it soars onto modern consoles! Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix brings action-packed battle to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC! Enjoy an exhilarating lineup of content including brand-new levels, combat modes, play styles, and more. This sci-fi shooter launches gameplay to new heights with a remastered soundtrack and the addition of vertical screen play, allowing players to capture the original arcade experience like never before. This classic arcade shoot 'em up comes fully equipped with new music, battle modes, vertical screen play, and more! Play Your Way: Modes such as Dual Play and Double Play take your adventure to the next level!

Modes such as Dual Play and Double Play take your adventure to the next level! Modern Music: Includes remixed BGM from the original classic, including live performances and new arrangements!

Includes remixed BGM from the original classic, including live performances and new arrangements! Old-school Vibes: Vertical screen play allows players to recreate the original arcade experience!

Vertical screen play allows players to recreate the original arcade experience! A Suite of New Content: New levels, bullet-patterns, and modes, including Arcade, Overkill, Additional, Score Attack, and Boss Rush!