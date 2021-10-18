NIS America Officially Announces Their Next Game Crystar

NIS America has announced a brand new game this week as they revealed Crystar will be coming sometime in the Spring of 2022. This action RPG, specifically being released on the Nintendo Switch, features a store with two sisters named Rei and Mirai. The two have been suddenly dragged into a mysterious world known as Purgatory filled with otherworldly monsters. Here they discover not only does Rei have a hidden power that allows her to fight back, but this consequently leads to her downfall as she loses control and accidentally kills her sister Mirai. Filled with grief and despair, Demons approach with a sinister contract where she can serve as their Executioner and rid Purgatory of the corrupted monsters in return to help revive Mirai. You can read more about it and check out the announcement trailer below.

Crystar places you in a grim world where lost souls dwell and your tears grant you power. As Rei teams up with a group of other Executioners, including Kokoro, Sen, and Nanana, each with their own unique abilities, she will discover the truths of the fragmented souls within Purgatory. Ultimately, Rei must wrestle with the demons around and within herself as she desperately searches for a way to save her sister and return home. Swap between a cast of unique playable characters and use their strengths to challenge deranged hordes of Specters and Revenants. Build up your Tear Gauge in battle and use it to summon mighty Guardians to stand alongside you. And when the Torments from defeated foes threaten to overwhelm you with despair, weep and grieve to achieve catharsis and draw strength from your woes to enhance your attacks and armor. With the use of four playable characters, Crystar allows players to use each character's unique build and skill set to the max while featuring their personalities and story. The main playable characters are: Rei, the game's protagonist who longs to revive the sister she killed.

Kokoro, a woman driven by revenge for the loss of the man and child she loves most.

Sen, a young girl who fights in Purgatory to pursue the justice she believes in.

Nanana, a humanoid Revenant obsessed with Rei and shrouded in mystery.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crystar – Announcement Trailer (Nintendo Switch) (https://youtu.be/ctcwwtUCXdo)