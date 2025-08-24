Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: IKINAGAMES, Starbites

NIS America Will Publish The New RPG Game Starbites

NIS America confirmed this week they will publish the game Starbites, as they are aiming to have it released in early 2026

Article Summary NIS America will publish Starbites, a new turn-based RPG from IKINAGAMES, set for release in early 2026.

Players control Lukida, a scavenger on the desert planet Bitter, facing a sudden robot invasion.

Combat features Fracture Effect, Support Roles, and the Driver's High system for dynamic battles.

Explore the city of Delight, uncover planetary secrets, and assemble a party of unique allies.

Starbites

Bitter — A planet once known as a refuge for astral wanderers and pioneers. Today, the star is riddled with the refuse left behind by interstellar warfare, leaving entire landmasses barren and uninhabitable. With few options for settling elsewhere, much of Bitter's remaining population–criminals, fugitives, and troublemakers–has gathered in the planet's only city: Delight. Among the city's many residents is Lukida, a young woman determined to break free from Bitter and its sandy wastelands once and for all. However, in following her desire to reach the stars, she'll uncover secrets about the planet that have the potential to change her life forever…

Fracture Effect: To exhaust foes' defenses, strike them with skills they're vulnerable to. Once their shields have been completely fractured, they'll be immobilized for several turns!

To exhaust foes' defenses, strike them with skills they're vulnerable to. Once their shields have been completely fractured, they'll be immobilized for several turns! Support Roles: Set characters to act as support for those in your main party! Upon breaking an enemy's defenses, characters assigned to the support role will come out swinging with a follow-up attack!

Set characters to act as support for those in your main party! Upon breaking an enemy's defenses, characters assigned to the support role will come out swinging with a follow-up attack! Driver's High: Upon taking and dealing damage, your DH Gauge will accumulate charge! Once the gauge has filled completely, you'll have the chance to force your turn in combat. Doing so will strengthen your attacks, increase the number of times they land, alter their attributes, and grant the ability to attack consecutively.

