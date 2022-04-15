No More Heroes 3 Coming To PC & Other Consoles This Fall

XSEED Games announced this morning that they're finally bringing No More Heroes 3 over to every other platform. Originally released for the Nintendo Switch, the game will now be coming out on PC, as well as both Xbox and PlayStation consoles later this Fall. What's more, the game will be getting a few different improvements as it will come with improved HD visuals, framerates, and faster loading times to assure that you get all of your ultraviolence in crystal clarity. The team will also be releasing some goodies with a Day 1 Edition, which you can see here, that will include an art book, a license plate, and the game's full soundtrack. Now we're just waiting to find out when a date will come from the team.

Our hero, Travis Touchdown, must make it to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings in order to stop the evil Prince FU and his ten alien assassins from taking over the Earth. Earn money to enter ranked battles! To enter into each subsequent ranked battle, you'll need to pay a pretty steep fee. Travis must take on various missions around town to make the money he needs to fight. An invitation to the next fight will be sent once the required fees have been transferred via ATM. Use your skills to dominate opponents! Enjoy even more hardcore slash-'em-up action than ever before as you use the Joy-Con's intuitive controls to wield Travis Touchdown's trusty Beam Katana along with a slew of pro wrestling techniques! Also, featured for the first time in the series, Travis can now use his Death Glove to activate a variety of skills, allowing for more strategic battles. Furthermore, you can now customize the new Skill Tree and try out different Death Glove Chip combinations to find the play style that works best for you. It's the Galaxy vs. the Hood in a full-on war by proxy.