No More Heroes 3 Will Release This October On PC & Console

XSEED Games revealed this week they will officially be releasing No More Heroes 3 for both PC and all three major consoles this October. Aside from the fact that all of these platforms will get the regular edition of the game, the team will also be releasing a physical Day 1 Edition, which is available for pre-order for $60. That version will include a copy of the game, a 5.3"x7.3" softcover art book, a CD featuring 22 songs from the soundtrack, and a 7"x4" Santa Destroy commemorative biker license plate. All of which will come in two different all-new illustrations for both the game case and the custom outer box done by series artist Yusuke Kozaki. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game comes out on October 11th.

Being the number-one assassin in the world isn't what it used to be. Otaku hero Travis Touchdown is back once more, forced out of retirement to defend Santa Destroy–and Earth–in an intergalactic test of might while proving he's more than just a has-been who talks to his cat. Warm up those beam katanas, tighten the all-new Death Glove, and get ready to partake in outrageous boss battles against the evil Prince FU and his nine alien henchmen as Travis fights his way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings! No More Heroes 3 will arrive on new platforms with improved HD visuals and framerates, along with faster loading times to keep players dishing out eye-popping ultraviolence.

Grow Your Galactic Legend: In classic No More Heroes style, the Galactic Superhero Rankings are packed with outrageous boss battles, each oozing with personality. Soar through the ranks and prove you're the baddest in the universe.

Old Dog, New Tricks: Travis may be one bad day away from a mid-life crisis, but he's still an innovator when it comes to kicking ass. From beam katana boss to wrestling pro, Travis can do it all. Take violence to new extremes with the customizable Death Glove, and punish those deadly invaders with combat that suits your style.

Superheroic Side Hustles: Battling aliens ain't cheap. Explore Santa Destroy on Travis' Demzamtiger to pick up odd jobs, from Coast Guard missions to toilet cleaning, then hit the road to unique locales outside of Santa Destroy like Neo Brazil and Thunderdome to keep the cash rolling in.

Bolder, Badder, and Better Than Ever: Thanks to sharper visuals, No More Heroes 3 has never looked better. Add in improved load times and better responsiveness, and you'll be dishing out eye-popping ultra-violence in no time.