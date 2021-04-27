No More Robots Announced Their Next Game, Let's Build A Zoo

No More Robots announced they have a new game in development as we'll be headed the theme part route in Let's Build A Zoo. As you might suspect from the title, you're going to be building a zoo in this top-down park tycoon title that will remind you of old-school games like Theme Park. Only, you know, it's a zoo. But the fun little twist to the game is that you will have the ability to create new species of animals to populate the zoo as people will see creatures never before imagined. One of the fun examples they give is mixing a crocodile with a duck to get a "crocoduck". The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we got a trailer for you to enjoy.

Let's Build a Zoo truly lets you go wild, with hundreds of animals to breed and import, tons of buildings, foliage, decorations and path types to spruce up your monkey business, and plenty of staff options for keeping your animals happy, and your guests entertained. And if that's not enough to seal the deal, Let's Build a Zoo has an even greater wild side. Utilizing futuristic DNA splicing mechanics, this zoo sim lets you go bananas and splice together any two animals, with over 300,000 combinations possible. Ever wondered what a Crocoduck, or an Owlybara might look like? Now you can find out! It's not all cheerful panda-ing though, as Let's Build a Zoo can get pretty dark if you let it. Sure, you can build a loving environment for your animals, guests and staff… but with a fully-fledged morality system, you have the choice to go down an evil path, work your staff to the bone, and essentially turn your zoo into a meat factory. Oh deer, oh deer.