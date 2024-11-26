Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: No More Room In Hell 2, Torn Banner Studios

No More Room In Hell 2 Releases New Reinforcement Update

Torn Banner Studios have released a new update for No More Room In Hell 2, giving the title improvements while still in Early Access

Article Summary No More Room In Hell 2 receives major update with new weapons and bug fixes in Early Access.

Reinforcement Update brings a challenging difficulty curve and improved zombie hit reactions.

New features enhance gameplay, including automated inventory sorting and difficulty modifiers.

Eight players can co-op in a massive, zombie-infested map with survival and strategy elements.

Indie game developer and publisher Torn Banner Studios dropped a new update this week for No More Room In Hell 2, giving the game some improvements while sitting in Early Access. A good chunk of this content, called the Reinforcement Update, is here to make the game a little more stable with several improvements, balances, bug fixes, and more. They also tossed in some new weapons and other additions for the combat. We have the full notes below, as the update is available right now.

The Reinforcement Update

The Reinforcement Update will fix a number of bugs as well as provide a balancing overhaul across all difficulties, contributing to a harsher and tighter difficulty curve. A host of UI and UX improvements is accompanied by the ability to entirely remove any HUD elements to players' desires. Zombies will react more naturally to damage with improved hit responses, while a new alternate ending scenario to the Power Plant map is also added to create variety for more experienced players. New features to enhance gameplay, such as automated inventory sorting and difficulty modifiers, will also be available. The game will now feature new weapons, including the M7A1 Assault Rifle and M1911A1 Pistol. Players will have access to additional skills as well as character generator rules and map improvements.

No More Room In Hell 2

No More Room in Hell 2 is an intense & terrifying permadeath co-op journey into the eerie darkness of zombie-infested zones. As an emergency responder, you must survive, scavenge, stockpile, and fulfill your mission – then repeat, each time in an ever-changing experience. Eight co-op players spawn across one huge map, deploying their wits and deadly reflexes to unite and survive against the unstoppable forces of the undead. Players must communicate and strategize to survive, with danger lurking in every shadow. Carve your path through the horde with combat – or cunning. There are multiple ways to tackle any scenario, but character permadeath creates huge consequences for every bad decision, as the undead reacts to every move and noise you make. Draw foes away with a car alarm, lead them directly into the teeth of a trap, or go with a more forceful approach of explosive action.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!