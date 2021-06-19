No Place For Bravery Will Officially Launch In Q4 2021

Glitch Factory and Ysbryd Games have confirmed today that No Place For Bravery will be released sometime near the end of the year. We've been seeing bits and pieces of this game for about a year now with really no clear timeline of when it might drop. Now we at least have a window to look forward to for this dark story-driven action RPG. You can check out the latest trailer below as we wait to see when they'll put a date on it, which we're guessing will be around the time of PAX West.

The corpses of giants tower over battlefields colored by blood in Dewr, a Nordic-inspired world long marred by war. In camps and villages amidst the ruins of civilization, people struggle to rebuild and reconnect. Thorn, an ex-soldier carrying the weight of a thousand sins, prepares to hang up his sword forever until a chance appears to save his family. Feel the weight of sword, shield, and guilt once more on a journey to find Thorn's long-lost daughter Leaf and uncover the truth of her disappearance. Aided by Phid, Thorn's foster son, walk the path to redemption through a devastated high-fantasy world that chews up hope and demands the hardest choices.

Channel the bloody memories of past battles to slash, block, and parry in fast-paced, demanding combat. Stand up to unrelenting foes and titanic bosses who hit hardest after an ill-timed dodge or depleted stamina. Dash out of danger's way and redirect the flow of combat in Thorn's favor, or adjust difficulty options to leisurely enjoy the narrative. A painstakingly detailed pixel art world bears down on Thorn while the melancholic soundtrack of ancient struggle judges his every decision. Inspired by the real-world experiences of the development team and their own parenthood, No Place For Bravery examines the role of parents and the consequences of their choices on their children.