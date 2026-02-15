Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: No Stone Unturned, Wise Monkey Entertainment

No Stone Unturned Announced With a Free Steam Demo

A brand new detective game called No Stone Unturned was annoucned this past week, with a free demo already available on Steam

Article Summary No Stone Unturned is a new detective game featuring a squirrel sleuth, now with a free demo on Steam.

Investigate six dark fairy tale-inspired crimes in a quirky animal village on the brink of chaos.

Solve puzzles, interrogate suspects, and repair the town while uncovering secrets and clues.

Playable demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest, with mini-games and story-rich mysteries.

Indie game developer and publisher Wise Monkey Entertainment announced their latest game, No Stone Unturned, and dropped a free demo in the process. The game has you playing as a squirrel detective, checking out crimes and trying to solve them in this animal kingdom where it seems everyone's got a reason. The free demo is out now, offering up an early case for you to solve, as it will take part in Steam Next Fest next week. Enjoy the trailer and info here in the meantime.

No Stone Unturned

I'd give you a long convoluted backstory… but it's simple. We got a Murder Mystery on our hands, and one question: What was he running from? Who, or what, stopped him? Did the chicken really come before the egg? If so… How?! Okay, maybe there's more than one question… But Detective Cox needs answers like a walrus needs a vacation (a lot), and he needs YOUR help! Learn why The Hare and the Tortoise are at each other's throats, what's got the Cat's tongue, and hoo tried to silence the watchful giant owl…? (Ya know… Hoo. Like an owl) all based on fairy tales or children's stories with a delightfully dark twist! Stepping into the well-worn shoes of Detective Cox, a soft-boiled amnesiac squirrel, get to the bottom of this murder the only way you know how — through a series of seemingly pointless yet surprisingly fun mini-games!

Armed with your trusty Detective Essentials (a magnifying glass, tape recorder and crowbar – just in case), solve puzzles, analyse crime scenes, interrogate townsfolk and unturn stones to solve six gruesome crimes. Come to think of it, that's a worrying number of crimes for one small village… Are you sure you're up to the task? Broaden your horizons (and the literal map) by repairing bridges, buildings and other broken… things… for this village on the brink of ruin, completing item bundles to unlock new areas and uncover essential clues. I'm sure the answer to all of your problems lies just behind that fallen log… It must be so DAM good.

Help Detective Cox piece together the mystery of Orchard Under Hill by completing a wide variety of familiar mini-games that not only help you solve the mysteries in town, but also act as payoffs for their own punchlines! Detective Cox is set on becoming the Greatest Detective in the World! Help him search for clues, solve puzzles, and learn about this story-rich world of troubled animals as they all try to survive in a civilisation on the brink of crisis.

