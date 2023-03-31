Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Will Be Released This January Coming in to celebrate the series' 40th Anniversary, Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening will be released this July by Koei Tecmo.

Koei Tecmo announced this week that they will be releasing their upcoming title Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening, this July. This is the latest entry in the 40-year franchise, as this game will both forge another new path while also honoring the past with landmarks and achievements that will affect the strategy going into the game. You'll also catch a number of scenarios, events, and policies, as well as elements from the previous titles (like an editing function that will allow you to change a number of aspects) as you're playing the story. You can check out the latest trailer down below before the game comes to PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on July 20th.

"In Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening, players will experience the life of a daimyō, a powerful Japanese leader, in the troubled times of the Warring States Period, 16th century Japan. As the head of their own clan, players will have to make the best decisions in key areas ranging from the economy to diplomacy and military might, in hopes of eventually unifying the country. To do so, they will be supported by retainers, AI officers who think and act on their own judgment. Retainers will provide submissions to the players to help them plan their battle strategy. Players will issue policies that will impact the entire clan and appoint landholders who will develop domains by themselves. In addition, they will also be able to appoint conservators, who can change the overall trend of the clan, as well as council officials to guide them when issuing policies."

"Players can even have direct talks with their officers to strengthen their allegiance and stop them from absconding, and these direct talks have the potential to open up new strategies as players deepen bonds with their retainers. One of the series' most popular features, siege, also makes its comeback in Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening, but in an entirely new form. For the first time in the series, sieges will take place on a single map with different types of terrain and totally different castles or castle towns, allowing players to enjoy dynamic sieges and a new level of strategy. When attacking, players will need to decide where to break through and which route to take while when defending, they will need to decide where to deploy defensive equipment and how to intercept the attacking force."