Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: gholdengo, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Gholdengo

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Shiny Treasure ex features Gimmighoul and its evolution Gholdengo. Will there be Shiny versions of these cards?

Article Summary Japan's Pokémon TCG unveils Shiny Treasure ex set, featuring new Gimmighoul and Gholdengo cards.

Annual high class set anticipated for Secret Rares and potential Shiny Pokémon versions.

Legendary artist Mitsuhiro Arita designs Gholdengo; reminiscent of the iconic Base Set Charizard.

Shiny Treasure ex set gives a sneak-peek into upcoming English-language Pokémon TCG releases.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion that has not yet been revealed. Today, let's take a look at some non-Shiny cards from Shiny Treasure ex.

The two newly revealed cards from Shiny Treasure ex feature the Gimmighoul evolutionary line. We see Gimmighoul features as a Psychic-type Pokémon representing its Ghost-typing with cute artwork by OKUBO. It evolves into Gholdengo drawn by Mitsuhiro Arita, who is one of the icons of the hobby. Mitsuhiro Arita has been with the Pokémon TCG for its entire run. He is responsible for not only the most memorable image ever produced for this specific TCG but perhaps also the most iconic trading card of all time: Base Set Charizard.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!