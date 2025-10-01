Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Deoxys, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Tales of Transformation

Normal Deoxys Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Deoxys returns to Pokémon GO in all four of its Formes this October. With this Raid Guide, you can build a team to defeat its Normal Forme.

Article Summary Deoxys returns to Pokémon GO raids in October with all four Formes, including Normal Forme Deoxys.

Discover top counters and best moves to quickly defeat Normal Forme Deoxys in Five-Star Raids.

Learn ideal team sizes, catching strategies, and shiny odds for Normal Forme Deoxys raids.

Check the 100% IV CP values to identify a perfect Normal Forme Deoxys after a successful catch.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the second month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Deoxys (including Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed Formes), Genesect (including standard, Douse, and Shock Drives), and Giratina (including Origin and Altered Formes). Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, Mega Swampert, Mega Mawile, Mega Salamence, Mega Gengar, Mega Sableye, Mega Absol, Mega Banette, and more. We will also see the debut of two Mega forms in Raid Days, including Metagross and an as-of-yet unannounced arrival. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Normal Forme Deoxys, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Normal Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Normal Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Shadow Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Regigigas: Ghost-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Normal Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Dragapult: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Normal Forme Deoxys can be defeated by two players. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Five-Star Raids is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Normal Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1806 in normal weather conditions and 2257 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!