Norse: Oath of Blood Release Date Pushed Back To February

Norse: Oath of Blood has been pushed back into February as the developers take some extra time to work on the game before launch

Article Summary Norse: Oath of Blood release date delayed to February 17 for extra polish and improvements

Play as Gunnar, a Viking warrior seeking vengeance in dark age Norway's untamed lands

Engage in tactical turn-based combat, manage resources, and build your own Viking settlement

Experience a gripping narrative crafted by bestselling author Giles Kristian and an immersive soundtrack

Indie game developer Arctic Hazard and publisher Tripwire Interactive have revealed that the release date for Norse: Oath of Blood has been pushed back. The shorthand is that the team has decided to take some extra time to work on the game and make sure it's ready to go, which we're totally cool with, as we'd rather have a working title than something that needs a dozen patches out the gate. The new launch date has been set for February 17.

Norse: Oath of Blood

Step into the rugged, untamed beauty of dark age Norway in Norse: Oath of Blood, a turn-based tactics game that plunges players into the heart of the Viking Age. Embark on an epic quest for vengeance as Gunnar, a young warrior whose destiny is forged in blood and betrayal. After the treacherous Steinarr Far-Spear murders his father, Jarl Gripr, and usurps his high seat, Gunnar's path is clear: rebuild, ally, and rise to reclaim honor and justice. Craft a settlement from the ground up, gather allies from far and wide, and train a formidable warband to stand by his side. Every decision shapes the world around Gunnar, as he navigates a landscape teeming with both danger and opportunity. Face off against rival clans, forge unbreakable bonds, and outmaneuver his enemies in tactical, turn-based battles that test players' strategic prowess.

Tactical Turn-Based Combat: Command a warband in tactical skirmishes where positioning, terrain, and timing determine survival.

Command a warband in tactical skirmishes where positioning, terrain, and timing determine survival. Settlement Building & Resource Management: Oversee Gunnar's Viking village as it grows from a small camp into a thriving stronghold.

Oversee Gunnar's Viking village as it grows from a small camp into a thriving stronghold. Character-Driven Narrative: Make impactful choices that influence relationships, shape alliances, and unfold the story of Gunnar as he restores his father's legacy.

Make impactful choices that influence relationships, shape alliances, and unfold the story of Gunnar as he restores his father's legacy. Historically Grounded World: Get fully immersed in a gritty Viking saga brought to life through the epic story, penned by award-winning and Sunday Times bestselling author Giles Kristian, and haunting original soundtrack scored by composer Dan Wakefield and dark pagan neo-folk band, Galdorcræft.

