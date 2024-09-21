Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: NovaMundi, Slashware Interactive

NovaMundi Is Finally Being Released On PC Next Month

After being in Early Access for over three years, NovaMundi will finally be released in full, as the game arrives in mid-October

Article Summary NovaMundi leaves Early Access with a full release on Steam, October 12, 2024!

Lead the Muisca to repel Spanish invaders in this roguelite strategy RPG.

Explore procedurally generated Andean highlands with dynamic weather.

Manage your party's resources, recruit forces, and survive in 16th Century South America.

Indie game developer and publisher Slashware Interactive has finally given NovaMundi a final release date for the full version of the title. The game itself has been in Early Access on Steam for over three years as they have slowly been working on it with updates here and there. Now, the roguelite strategy RPG will receive the full version as it arrives on Steam on October 12, 2024. We have more info about the game here as we now wait out the next few weeks.

NovaMundi

Deep in the heart of the XVI Century Andean highlands lies the vast nation of the Muisca. While traveling to trade with allied cities, your caravan has an unexpected encounter with outlandish invaders marching toward your land with determination. It now falls in your hands to find a way for the Muisca to repel the Spanish invasion. Lead a party of explorers and warriors, with each playthrough generating new landscapes teeming with Indigenous villages, huntable wildlife, and hostile bandits and soldiers that your expedition will encounter on their journey.

Discover local villages to recruit more forces, barter with traders, or make an offering at a temple for combat blessings. The members of your party must be strategically managed if your group is to survive the perilous weeks ahead. Navigate their way through South America's dense jungles and cold highlands. Reach all the Muisca towns, convince their leaders to join the alliance, and summon them to repel the Spanish invasion and secure the Muisca homelands!

A plot-line inspired by the Spanish incursion on South America in the XVI Century

"Real-Time with Pause" combat: Take your time to plan your strategy

Detailed procedurally generated landscapes inspired by the geography of the Andean highlands

Day and Night cycle and simulated weather conditions that affect your expedition performance

Discover the fauna and flora of South America and learn about their Indigenous cultures

