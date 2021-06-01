NVIDIA Unveils Two New Flasgship GPUs With GeForce RTX Ti Models

NVIDIA revealed two new additions to the GeForce RTX lineup this morning as we're getting the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Both of these designs will be made available on June 3rd starting at $600, each one bringing a different level of performance across the board depending on what you're looking for and what your system can handle. The design is made to accommodate heavier graphical games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion which have an elevated sense of realism to them while improving on already existing titles. We have more information from the company on both of these below, along with a video demonstration as they show off DOOM Eternal in action.

Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers an incredible leap in performance and fidelity with acclaimed features such as ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI, NVIDIA Reflex latency-reduction, NVIDIA Broadcast streaming features and additional memory that allows it to speed through the most popular creator applications as well. Across a variety of ray-traced and rasterized DirectX and Vulkan titles, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a gaming powerhouse that also brings lower latency for better responsiveness and a competitive edge to the games millions of people are playing today. For gamers still rocking the well-loved GTX 1080 Ti, the RTX 3080 Ti is 2x faster in traditional rasterization and much faster with ray tracing and other cutting-edge gaming features enabled.

