O.W.L.s Mini-Event Now Live In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The Memories of O.W.L.s event is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, but just for a short time. Be sure not to miss this wizarding world test of skills.

On the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, Niantic announced the details of this mini-event which is now live in game:

The Calamity has fixated on memories of the O.W.L. exams. Pass subject-specific tasks with flying colours to be certified as 'Outstanding'! Keep an eye out for the following… Special Assignments list based on seven Hogwarts subjects with rewards including Potions, Spell Books, Ingredients and DADA Books. Increased sightings of the four Hogwarts founders' Portraits, Portrait of Albus Dumbledore, and Professor Minerva McGonagall. Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 25%. Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges. Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are. Please remember to adhere to local rules and regulations, and be respectful of others and your surroundings.

The event will end tomorrow, May 30th at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. Now, I know that the last thing that most of us want to do is revisit tests, but hey… I'd take a Hogwarts O.W.L. over the S.A.T.s anytime.

While this event wraps up May 2021 for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players, we have a lot to look forward to in June 2021. Not only do we have the normal spread of the monthly Community Day, two Adversaries Events, and a two-part Brilliant Event, but we will also have the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite 2nd Anniversary Event. As details come in on these events and the associated Special Research, stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for information, news, and playing guides.