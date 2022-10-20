Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: SS3 Broly

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a card featuring quite a unique depiction of Broly.

Here, Broly the Legendary Super Saiyan, is depicted in a form never seen before in the Dragon Ball Super canon. This card showcases Broly's green hair extended to his waist as he ascends to a Legendary Super Saiyan 3 for a powerful Z-Awaken card. Quite a cool addition to this set! This is an alternate universe version of Broly seen in the promotional manga and anime, so it is unknown if Broly, whose Super Saiyan form uses green hair rather than the traditional gold, will progress through the forms the same way as a standard Saiyan (meaning Super Saiyan to Super Saiyan 2 to Super Saiyan 3).

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.